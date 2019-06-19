Juneteenth 2019: An Essential Reading List

Highlights from Pacific Standard's coverage of racial inequality and the state of reparations in America.

The United States House of Representatives chamber. (Photo: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Each year, June 19th marks Juneteenth, a day to commemorate abolition in Texas, and, with it, the final end to slavery throughout the country. Calls for reparations are often raised on Juneteenth, and 2019 is no exception: The House Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing regarding reparations for black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The committee met to discuss H.R. 40, legislation introduced by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D–Texas) to acknowledge slavery in the United States, and begin to make amends. The bill includes measures such as establishing a commission to research the possibility of a national apology and a proposal for reparations for black Americans.

During the hearing, author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates criticized Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell's comments rejecting reparations for slavery, arguing that the legacy of Jim Crow laws continues to marginalize black Americans today, from wealth disparities between black and white families to higher mortality rates for black women giving birth.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Advocates argue that, in addition to slavery, decades of Jim Crow laws created state-sponsored structures that perpetuate the marginalization of black Americans. Discriminatory institutions, in areas such as banking and housing, continue to trap black Americans in cycles of poverty. The impact of these compounding racist practices has manifested in a racial wealth gap, harsher criminal punishments for black Americans, and significantly worse health care for communities of color, among other inequities.

Here's an essential reading list of Pacific Standard stories on racial inequality and the state of reparations in America.