Viewfinder: A Raid on Suspected Human Traffickers in Guatemala

A Guatemalan policeman prepares to take part in an early morning raid during which a suspected human trafficker was taken into custody on May 29th, 2019, in Guatemala City. United States Department of Homeland Security agents accompanied Guatemalan police on the raid, the first since acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan signed an agreement with his Guatemalan counterparts, increasing cooperation on human and drug smuggling. McAleenan is on a four-day trip to Guatemala.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

