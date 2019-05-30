Viewfinder: A Raid on Suspected Human Traffickers in Guatemala
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Migrants carry the flag of Honduras while on a caravan of immigrants en route to the Mexican border on October 18th, 2018, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Members of a caravan of Central American migrants walk along a highway on their way toward the United States on January 20th, 2019, in Huixtla, Mexico.
Policemen block an exit in Cologne's main railway station, where a man took a hostage in the early afternoon on October 15th, 2018, at Cologne Central Station in Cologne, Germany.
A riot policeman throws a sound grenade during clashes against protestors demonstrating against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, on September 23rd, 2018.
Algerian security forces use a water canon to disperse students taking part in an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on April 9th, 2019.
Guests and members of the public look on during a National Remembrance Service at Waitangi Park on March 29th, 2019, in Wellington, New Zealand.