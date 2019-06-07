Viewfinder: A World War II Veteran Who Took Part in D-Day Is Buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Members of the United States Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard," carry the flag-draped casket of World War II Army veteran Carl Mann to his final resting place during his funeral on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6th, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Mann, a native of Indiana, was among the troops who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day during the amphibious landings at Normandy, France. He was awarded with seven Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts throughout his years of military service.

(Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)