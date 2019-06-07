Viewfinder: A World War II Veteran Who Took Part in D-Day Is Buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Author:
Publish date:
Updated on
Members of the United States Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard," carry the flag-draped casket of World War II Army veteran Carl Mann to his final resting place during his funeral on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6th, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Mann, a native of Indiana, was among the troops who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day during the amphibious landings at Normandy, France. He was awarded with seven Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts throughout his years of military service.

Members of the United States Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard," carry the flag-draped casket of World War II Army veteran Carl Mann to his final resting place during his funeral on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6th, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Mann, a native of Indiana, was among the troops who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day during the amphibious landings at Normandy, France. He was awarded with seven Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts throughout his years of military service.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

Related