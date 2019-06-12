Viewfinder: Activists Rally in San Francisco in Support of Protections for Asylum Seekers - Pacific Standard

Viewfinder: Activists Rally in San Francisco in Support of Protections for Asylum Seekers

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside of the James R. Browning United States Courthouse on June 11th, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Dozens of activists staged a demonstration in support of restoring protections for asylum seekers.

