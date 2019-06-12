Viewfinder: Activists Rally in San Francisco in Support of Protections for Asylum Seekers
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Workers march during a rally outside of the City and County of San Francisco Human Resources office on March 7th, 2019, in San Francisco, California.
Immigration activists shout slogans as they protest outside Trump International Hotel during a march on February 12th, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
A climate activist is arrested after spray-painting on the gates outside the Houses of Parliament on November 14th, 2018, in London, England.
LGBTQ activists hold a "We Will Not Be Erased" rally in front of the White House October 22nd, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Youth protest during the seventh annual Brussels youth climate march on February 21st, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium.
Demonstrators protest against the upcoming G20 summit in Leon Kolbowsky Stadium on November 27th, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.