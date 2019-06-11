Viewfinder: Beyond Meat's Stock Price Surges 475 Percent Since IPO - Pacific Standard

Viewfinder: Beyond Meat's Stock Price Surges 475 Percent Since IPO

A Carl's Jr. Famous Star Beyond Meat burger is displayed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant on June 10th, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Plant-based burger company Beyond Meat has seen its stock price surge over 475 percent since its $25 IPO on May 1st.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

Veggie BurgerFast FoodHamburgerIPOMeatBeyond Meat

