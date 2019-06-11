Viewfinder: Beyond Meat's Stock Price Surges 475 Percent Since IPO
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Shoppers purchase sweets from a stall at the Manchester Christmas Market on November 9th, 2018.
In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, a mariachi band performs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 3rd, 2019, in New York City.
Angry protesters barricaded roads with burning tires and rocks after the government more than doubled the price of fuel in a bid to improve supplies as the country battles its worst gasoline shortage in a decade.
Workers help prepare a Christmas tree for sale at a Holiday Sale Christmas Tree lot on November 29th, 2018, in Miami, Florida.
People hold candles as they take part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park on June 4th, 2019, in Hong Kong, China.
Iraqis protest against the government and the lack of basic services outside the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Basra on September 5th, 2018.