Viewfinder: Protesters Demand That Hong Kong's Leader Step Down

Protesters hold placards and shout slogans as they occupy a street demanding that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam step down, after a rally against the now-suspended extradition bill outside of the chief executive office on June 17th, 2019, in Hong Kong, China. The controversial bill would allow Hong Kong citizens suspected of crimes to be extradited to mainland China.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

