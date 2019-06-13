Viewfinder: Greenpeace Protesters Call for a 2020 Presidential Debate on Climate Change

Jack Shapiro speaks in front of the Democratic National Committee headquarters during a Greenpeace rally to call for a presidential campaign climate debate on June 12th, 2019, in Washington, D.C. DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejected a request from Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Governor Jay Inslee to host a 2020 presidential debate focused solely on climate change.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

