Viewfinder: Greenpeace Protesters Call for a 2020 Presidential Debate on Climate Change
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Police officers remove protesters from a blockade on Waterloo Bridge during the second day of a coordinated protest by the Extinction Rebellion group on April 16th, 2019, in London, England.
Police officers look on as Greenpeace activists hang from ropes after unfurling a banner outside the German embassy in a protest against coal on October 8th, 2018, in London, England.
Inslee, who is a candidate for president in 2020, has said that he will make climate change the centerpiece of his campaign.
Protesters attend a rally held by the group Our Children's Trust on October 29th, 2018, outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Students gather at a gun control rally at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on March 14th, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Protesters gather as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a Green New Deal rally at Trump Tower in New York City on May 13th, 2019.