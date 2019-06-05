Viewfinder: Hong Kong Marks 30 Years Since the Tiananmen Square Massacre

People hold candles as they take part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park on June 4th, 2019, in Hong Kong, China. As many as 180,000 people were expected to attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong on Tuesday during the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Commemorations took place in cities around the world to remember those who died when Chinese troops cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Thirty years ago, the People's Liberation Army opened fire on protesters in Beijing after hundreds of thousands of students and workers gathered in Tiananmen Square for weeks to call for greater political freedom. No one knows for sure how many people were killed, as China continues to censor any coverage or discussion of the event.

(Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)