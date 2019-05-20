Viewfinder: International Aid Arrives in Venezuela

Workers unload medicines and disposable medical supplies from a Chinese Yangtze River Express Airlines Boeing 747 cargo plane after landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport on May 16th, 2019, in Maiquetia, Venezuela.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

