Viewfinder: International Aid Arrives in Venezuela
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Venezuela arrive in Cucuta, Colombia, a city on the Venezuelan border, on February 7th, 2018.
A young demonstrator writes slogans on the pavement during a protest against the government of President Nicolás Maduro in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, on February 2nd, 2019.
A student standing in a tree displays a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of opposition leader Juan Guaidó on May 2nd, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.
People cross through the low waters of the Táchira River after the closure of a border bridge on February 27th, 2019, in Cúcuta, Colombia.
"No to the Maduro circus. The candidate Maduro promises to solve the problems that the President Maduro could not."
President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro gives a speech to his supporters from the Balcón del Pueblo of the Miraflores Government Palace on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.