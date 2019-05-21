Viewfinder: Lori Lightfoot Is Sworn in as Chicago's First Female African-American Mayor
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
A police officer stands guard in front of R. Kelly's recording studio in the West Loop as city inspectors go through the property on January 16th, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
The river has been dyed on St Patrick's Day every year since 1962.
Educators from the Acero charter school network hold signs as they protest during a strike outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters on December 5th, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.
Ice covers the Lake Michigan shoreline on January 30th, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
Protesters organized by the Fraternal Order of Police call for the removal of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on April 1st, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
A mourner holds a candle for murdered Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz on January 17th, 2019, in Gdansk, Poland.