Viewfinder: McDonald's Workers Strike For Higher Wages
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Educators from the Acero charter school network hold signs as they protest during a strike outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters on December 5th, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.
Drivers take part in a rally demanding more job security and livable incomes, at Uber and Lyft's New York City headquarters on May 8th, 2019.
Workers march during a rally outside of the City and County of San Francisco Human Resources office on March 7th, 2019, in San Francisco, California.
View of the Constitución train station and empty bus stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during a 24-hour general strike, on September 25th, 2018.
Two men stand at the scene of an overnight rocket attack, which no group has claimed responsibility for so far, in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on April 17th, 2019.
President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro gives a speech to his supporters from the Balcón del Pueblo of the Miraflores Government Palace on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.