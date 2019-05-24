Viewfinder: McDonald's Workers Strike For Higher Wages

People gather to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers' wages to a $15 minimum wage as well as demand the right to a union on May 23rd, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The nationwide protest was held on the day of the company’s shareholder meeting.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

