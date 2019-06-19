Viewfinder: Members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Stand Guard

Members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (deputy head of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council and commander of the paramilitaries, also known as Himediti), stand guard during the general's meeting with his supporters in Khartoum on June 18th, 2019. Sudanese protesters are seeking civilian rule as the Transitional Military Council retains power after the removal of Omar al-Bashir.

