Viewfinder: Memorial Day Aerial Shows Over the Statue of Liberty

Aerobatic pilots Sean D. Tucker and Jessy Panzer (foreground) of Team Oracle fly down the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty on May 22nd, 2019, during a media day in advance of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

