Viewfinder: President Donald Trump Arrives In Ireland Following U.K. State Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One alongside First Lady Melania Trump after arriving at Shannon airport on June 5th, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. Trump will use his Trump International golf resort in nearby Doonbeg as a base for his three-day stay in Ireland. The resort employs over 300 local people in the area and the village will roll out a warm welcome for the 45th President of the United States.

(Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)