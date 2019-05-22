Viewfinder: Protesters Across the U.S. Rally Against Abortion Bans

A woman speaks during a protest against recently passed abortion ban bills at the Georgia State Capitol building, on May 21st, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia "heartbeat" bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Alabama abortion law, signed by Governor Kay Ivey last week, includes no exceptions for cases of rape and incest, outlawing all abortions except when necessary to prevent serious health problems for the pregnant person. The new law also punishes doctors for performing an abortion, making the procedure a felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

(Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)