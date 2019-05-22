Viewfinder: Protesters Across the U.S. Rally Against Abortion Bans
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Pro-choice activists demonstrate outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, on June 13th, 2018, calling for the approval of a bill that would legalize abortion.
Amnesty International protesters call for a change in Northern Irish abortion law as they walk past a counter demonstration at Parliament Square on February 26th, 2019, in London, England.
Demonstrators protest against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization near the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on April 4th, 2019, as NATO ministers gather for a meeting.
Dozens of pro-choice activists gather in front of the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, on June 3rd, 2018, calling for the approval of a bill that would legalize abortion.
Tens of thousands marched against the territory's proposed extradition law, which would allow the transfer of crime suspects to mainland China for trial.
Iraqis protest against the government and the lack of basic services outside the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Basra on September 5th, 2018.