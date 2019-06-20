Viewfinder: Protesters Warn of Insect Population Decline
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Police officers look on as Greenpeace activists hang from ropes after unfurling a banner outside the German embassy in a protest against coal on October 8th, 2018, in London, England.
Protesters attend a rally held by the group Our Children's Trust on October 29th, 2018, outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
A climate activist is arrested after spray-painting on the gates outside the Houses of Parliament on November 14th, 2018, in London, England.
People protest against the deportation flight of refugees to Afghanistan at the airport in Düsseldorf, Germany, on January 23rd, 2018.
People holding German flags arrive at a right-wing protest gathering near a statue of Karl Marx the day after a man was stabbed and died of his injuries on August 27th, 2018, in Chemnitz, Germany.
Iraqis protest against the government and the lack of basic services outside the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Basra on September 5th, 2018.