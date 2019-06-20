Viewfinder: Protesters Warn of Insect Population Decline

An activist dressed as a bumblebee holds a notebook that reads: "Homework for the federal government" during a protest for better conditions for insects on June 19th, 2019, in Berlin, Germany. Several studies point to a strong decline in Germany's insect population over the last decades, with causes attributed to a variety of factors, including the increased use of pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture, the loss of wild meadows, growing urbanization, and climate shifts.

