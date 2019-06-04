Viewfinder: Taxi Drivers Protest Against Uber in Mexico City

Taxi drivers take part in a protest against the private taxi company Uber and other apps for alleged unfair competition, in Mexico City, on June 3rd, 2019. The protesters blocked streets across the city, causing widespread traffic. Some drivers say Uber and other apps have reduced their income by about 40 percent.

