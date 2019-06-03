Viewfinder: Temperatures Continue Climbing in California's Inland Deserts

Strong winds blow sand at a wind farm in the Coachella Valley on May 6th, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. California's Fourth Climate Change Assessment found that temperatures of the inland deserts of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, are expected to continue climbing. According to the report, average daily highs could increase as much as 14 degrees this century if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.

(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)