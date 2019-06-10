Viewfinder: The 18th Annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Israelis march in Jerusalem on May 13th, 2018, as they celebrate Jerusalem Day.
An orthodox Jewish Israeli walks past an inflatable figure of Santa Claus in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem on December 20th, 2017.
Commuters interact with an elephant as he rests on a public road ahead of the annual Navam Maha Perahera festival of the historic Buddhist Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 18th, 2019.
Skippy Thomas, a member of the National Rifle Association, takes a selfie with President Donald Trump in the background during the NRA's annual meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 26th, 2019.
Polar Bear Club swimmers make their annual icy plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on New Year's Day at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces on December 11th, 2017, near the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City.