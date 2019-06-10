Viewfinder: The 18th Annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade

Participants to the 18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride parade gather in the Holy City on June 6th, 2019. Police deployed some 2,500 undercover and uniformed officers for the parade that started at a park in Jerusalem and continued through nearby streets.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

