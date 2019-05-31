Viewfinder: The Philippines Returns Imported Plastic Waste to Canada
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
A sculpture made from over 2,500 plastic bottles is seen outside the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs on February 25th, 2019, in London, England.
A resident secures the roof of his house to a tree in preparation for Super Typhoon Mangkhut.
Residents flock to a local polling precinct to cast their votes on February 6th, 2019, in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, southern Philippines.
India just banned imported scraps of plastic, leaving countries like the U.S. with limited overseas options for where to send their plastic waste.
A man smokes marijuana during a legalization party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, on October 17th, 2018.
The body of an alleged drug dealer is seen inside a Jeepney after a large-scale anti-drug raid by the police at a slum community in Manila, the Philippines, on July 20th, 2017.