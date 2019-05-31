Viewfinder: The Philippines Returns Imported Plastic Waste to Canada

A transport vessel is berthed to load waste materials at the port in Subic Bay, north of Manila, Philippines, on May 30th, 2019. Over 60 containers of waste were loaded onto a ship at Subic Bay on Thursday after Canada's government said it will take back trash that was illegally dumped in the Philippines between 2013 and 2014. According to reports, Canada agreed to cover the full costs of repatriation as relations between both countries have been strained. The government of the Philippines said the shipments of waste caused port congestion and have been a hazard to public health, and President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to go to war if Canada does not remove the trash.

(Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images)