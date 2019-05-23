Viewfinder: Victims and Families Mark the Second Anniversary of the Manchester Arena Bombing
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Retired carpenter Greg Zanis, who installed 58 crosses last year—one for each person killed—set up the memorial again with new crosses for the massacre's anniversary.
Six hundred candles in the form of the Star of David are set out on the floor during an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in the Chapter House at York Minster on January 24th, 2019, in York, England.
People dressed as angels stand in front of the memorial set up for the shooting victims at Pulse nightclub on June 12th, 2018, where the shootings took place two years ago in Orlando, Florida.
A New York Bomb Squad officer walks out of the Time Warner Building in Manhattan, New York, on October 24th, 2018, after a suspected explosive device was delivered to CNN's New York bureau.
Shoppers purchase sweets from a stall at the Manchester Christmas Market on November 9th, 2018.
Across three church and three luxury hotel bombings in Negombo, at least 207 people were killed and hundreds more injured.