Viewfinder: Victims and Families Mark the Second Anniversary of the Manchester Arena Bombing

Two women hug while a two-minute silence is observed in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena Bombing in Saint Anne's Square on May 22nd, 2019, in Manchester, England. The suicide bomb attack took place following a concert at Manchester Arena by singer Ariana Grande and claimed the lives of 22 people.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

