We're Hiring a Director of Marketing & Donor Relations

This new leadership position will work with the executive director to develop and implement the long-term marketing and donor communications strategy for our award-winning magazine.

Being an excellent writer and communicator, the director of marketing and donor relations will take an integrated approach to fundraising/securing donations and conduct activities with our donor base, including cultivation, retention, growth, and administrative aspects of our growth plan. They will establish and implement our fundraising strategy and set goals, manage the customer relationship system, and, working collaboratively with our audience desk, create effective marketing and social media campaigns that encourage individual donors and institutional giving; evaluate and elevate existing communications; develop and execute clear and consistent campaign messages for a variety of audiences; drive cross-department collaboration on the timing of communications to ensure well-timed engagement with key audiences; and oversee results.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pacific Standard publishes stories that matter, stories that, by virtue of their ideas and craft, are capable of creating a better and more just society. With a methodology that mixes rigorous reporting and narrative journalism with peer-reviewed research, we are fiercely committed to covering social and environmental justice. We have offices in both Santa Barbara, California, and Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Primary Responsibilities

Implement a systematic and creative approach to encourage and inspire philanthropic support from individual and corporate donors, members, and institutions.

Utilize marketing and communications principles and practices in the creation of targeted content, timing of messages, and delivery of print and digital collateral to ensure Pacific Standard is staying top of mind with potential and current donors.

Lead all facets of relationship management and engagement with our donor base; develop and implement strategies for donor growth, engagement, renewal, and retention.

Drive content and channel strategy in support of campaigns and ongoing communications. Develop and execute a member welcome and on-boarding program; create opportunities to learn from donors/members, i.e. surveys, focus groups, and committees, to support improving a member-focused value proposition.

Ensure successful implementation of a long-term approach for strategic communications, messaging, and marketing materials differentiated by audience (e.g., prospective donors, current donors, major donors, community members/leaders, board members, etc.).

Work closely with the audience development team to create development-focused and campaign-related content and execute key marketing communications efforts while ensuring consistency, alignment with the Pacific Standard brand, timely production of communication pieces, and effective engagement internally and externally.

Develop key communications vehicles for Foundation leadership so that fundraising and campaign priorities are consistently messaged and supported. This may include talking points, presentations, position papers, and other vehicles as needed.

Manage our donor database to ensure effective fundraising strategies, create solicitations, and manage a portfolio of individual and major donors/funders. Determine the organization's key messages, and develop a brand-centric communications plan for donors and prospective donors; develop calls to action (donate, support, etc.) to be used in all communications selling products online that promote our cause, and advertise them on social media.

Continually monitor and assess member programs, benefits, and services for improvement and create, analyze, and report data on strategic membership goals, programs, and services.

Contribute to annual growth plans and forecasts; review the annual integrated operations plan to identify and categorize donor fundraising potential and donor relations components.

Travel for and represent The Social Justice Foundation at priority events.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in journalism, marketing, non-profit management and development, or related field.

Three to five years of experience in a non-profit development role or for-profit business development role.

High attention to detail, including accuracy and efficiency.

Track record of increased responsibility in executing successful approaches to donor communications and outreach, or creating and delivering a marketing communications strategy that achieves results.

Excellent verbal and written communication; ability to produce high-quality donor campaigns and calls to action.

Experience using CRM systems (we use Kindful) to manage, analyze, and execute campaigns effectively.

Ability to lead while working collaboratively with others across occupational disciplines to achieve goals.

To Apply: This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested applicants should send a resume, cover letter, and examples of your previous work in related areas to careers@psmag.com by Friday, June 14th. All application materials should be submitted electronically. We regret that we cannot respond to all applicants. Absolutely no phone calls, please.

About Us: Pacific Standard is published by The Social justice Foundation, a non-profit organization created to provide journalists with the tools, resources, and platforms to do critical independent reporting and provide readers with reliable, science-based solutions to issues of critical importance. Visit us a tsjf.org.

Pacific Standard is growing. We are committed to recruiting and supporting a diverse staff to help report on and advance a conversation about social and environmental justice issues in our society. People of all backgrounds and life experiences are encouraged to apply.