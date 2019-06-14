Viewfinder: A Record Heat Wave in India

An Indian boy cools off in a waterfall during a hot summer day at the Basistha area in Guwahati, India, on June 13th, 2019. India is experiencing one of the longest and most intense heat waves in decades. Temperatures as high as 123 degrees have been recorded. The heat wave has led to at least 36 deaths since it began last month.

(Photo: Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)