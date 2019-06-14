Viewfinder: A Record Heat Wave in India
Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.
Indonesians watch as rescue workers dig through rubble looking for victims of the recent flash floods on March 19th, 2019, in Sentani, West Papua province, Indonesia.
Two stilts look out over a lake that has turned a vivid pink thanks to extreme salt levels further exacerbated by hot weather, in Melbourne, Australia.
A member of the LGBT community celebrates the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a colonial-era ban on gay sex in Mumbai, India, on September 6th, 2018.
Rescue personnel carry children on their shoulders through flood waters during a rescue operation in Annamanada, a village in India, on August 19th, 2018.
Clashes broke out in southern India for a second day on January 3rd as Hindu hardliners went on a rampage, seeking to enforce a general shutdown in protest over two women entering Sabarimala Ayyapa.