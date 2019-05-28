Viewfinder: Creating Low-Cost Sanitary Pads for Menstrual Hygiene Day

Members of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) make low-cost sanitary pads at their facility in Ahmedabad, India. Prompted by the widespread suffering of women and girls in rural areas who continue to be plagued by unhygienic old cloth pieces or rags during their menstrual cycle periods, SEWA is manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads with a production capacity at 2,000 pads per day. May 28th marks the sixth annual Menstrual Hygiene Day, created by the non-governmental organization WASH United to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management, especially in low-income countries, where access to proper hygiene products is often limited by costs, availability, and social norms.



(Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)