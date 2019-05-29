Viewfinder: Multiple Tornadoes Cause Widespread Damage Around Dayton, Ohio

Author:
Publish date:
Updated on
Sierra Waver gathers her belongings in Trotwood, Ohio, near Dayton, on May 28th, 2019, after powerful tornadoes ripped through the state overnight, causing at least one fatality, widespread damage, and power outages.

Sierra Waver gathers her belongings in Trotwood, Ohio, near Dayton, on May 28th, 2019, after powerful tornadoes ripped through the state overnight, causing at least one fatality, widespread damage, and power outages. 

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

Related