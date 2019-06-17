Viewfinder: Pop-Up Installations Depicting Crying Children in Cages Appear in New York City

Author:
Publish date:
Updated on
Police take away a pop-up art installation depicting a small child curled up underneath a foil survival blanket in a chain-link cage that stands along a Brooklyn street on June 12th, 2019, in New York City. Representing migrant children in Border Patrol custody, the cages were placed in front of the offices of various news organizations and other highly trafficked areas in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Police take away a pop-up art installation depicting a small child curled up underneath a foil survival blanket in a chain-link cage that stands along a Brooklyn street on June 12th, 2019, in New York City. Representing migrant children in Border Patrol custody, the cages were placed in front of the offices of various news organizations and other highly trafficked areas in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

Related