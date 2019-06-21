Viewfinder: Protests Erupt Over Philadelphia Cops' Alleged Racist Facebook Posts

Demonstrators gather in the council chamber to protest in front of councilmen and councilwomen at Philadelphia City Hall on June 20th, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia police have confirmed that more than 70 officers have been placed on desk duty while authorities investigate alleged racist and violent social media posts that were unearthed by the Plain View Project.

Viewfinder is Pacific Standard's daily photo feature, showcasing one image from the news.

