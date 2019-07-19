What Question Should We Investigate About Food Insecurity?

You asked, we listened. Now it's time to choose which story you want to see first.

(Photos: Getty Images; Illustration: Ian Hurley/Pacific Standard)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At Pacific Standard, we're always working to bring you the stories that matter. We believe that valuable, ethical reporting begins with listening to what our readers believe are the important issues to cover.

For the past couple of months, we've been gathering your unique questions about food insecurity—and we received thought-provoking ideas from all around the country; questions about senior food access, employment rate correlations, non-packaged fresh food availability, infant formula, gentrification, and more.

We're already at work answering a few of these questions, and we want your thoughts on which of the suggestions above we should focus on first. Select the query you're most interested in from the voting round, and our food access correspondent, Emily Moon, will report on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thank you to everyone who has contributed questions and feedback so far for this project. We're excited to report on the food insecurity topics you want to hear about most. We'll let you know when the story is live.